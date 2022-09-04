Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.80.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Trimble by 18.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,132,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,599 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $703,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 209.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 19.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

