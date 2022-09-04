TriumphX (TRIX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $174,167.00

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $174,167.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022173 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.