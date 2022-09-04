TRONbetDice (DICE) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONbetDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

