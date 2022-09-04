TROY (TROY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million

TROY (TROY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, TROY has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. TROY has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

TROY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.