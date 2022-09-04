TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 3% This Week

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $91,527.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,746.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00160557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132533 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.