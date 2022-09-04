TrueDeck 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,710.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $36,442.30 and approximately $12,710.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031380 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00083298 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00040879 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

