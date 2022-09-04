Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Truefeedback Token has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Truefeedback Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Truefeedback Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for Truefeedback Token is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for Truefeedback Token is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truefeedback Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truefeedback Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truefeedback Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

