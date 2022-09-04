TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.0633 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

