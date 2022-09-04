Truist Financial Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Okta Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14. Okta has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

