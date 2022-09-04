TrustFi Network Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (TFI)

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One TrustFi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrustFi Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. TrustFi Network has a total market cap of $193,552.96 and approximately $75,775.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
TrustFi Network Coin Profile
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
TrustFi Network Coin Trading
