TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $21.17 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $262,897.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022168 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

