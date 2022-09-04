Typerium (TYPE) Hits Market Capitalization of $420,017.80

Typerium (TYPE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Typerium has a total market cap of $420,017.80 and $1,538.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Typerium has traded 97% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036224 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132256 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022170 BTC.
Typerium Coin Profile
TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.
