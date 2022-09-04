U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.97%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

