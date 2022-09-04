Ubex Price Tops $0.0001 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $206,274.60 and approximately $34.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00215093 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

