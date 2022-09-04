UBS Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €17.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.88) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.71) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENI Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €12.19 ($12.44) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.81. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

