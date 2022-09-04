UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.52 on Friday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UBS Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,180,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 646,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.