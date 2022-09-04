Ultra Clear (UCR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,396.00

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
About Ultra Clear
Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.
