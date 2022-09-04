Ultra Clear (UCR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,396.00

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ultra Clear

Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

