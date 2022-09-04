Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $106.93 million and approximately $848,935.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00591001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00267157 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00065246 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002346 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

