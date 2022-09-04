Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,270 shares of company stock worth $626,056. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

