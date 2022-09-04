UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $2.75

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, UMA has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $189.22 million and $13.57 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00013932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.89 or 1.00005904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132498 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022295 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,725,963 coins and its circulating supply is 68,814,811 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

