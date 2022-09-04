Umbrella Network Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $958,443.63 and approximately $125,719.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008499 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083273 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00040278 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.