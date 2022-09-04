Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $49,337.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015467 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
