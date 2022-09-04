UniDex (UNIDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,726.00

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $45,726.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniDex has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One UniDex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00007489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniDex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.

UniDex Profile

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.