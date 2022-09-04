Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.22 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.02 or 0.00040325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $36.22 million and $32.22 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00095247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00257748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

