Unification Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,772.00 (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Unification has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $25,772.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031388 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00083251 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00041067 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

