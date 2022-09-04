Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average of $233.83. The firm has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

