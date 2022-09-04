Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $26,118.06 or 1.31501402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $197.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

