Uniswap Price Reaches $6.46 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $74.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00032492 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,861,824 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.
