Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,888.00

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $33,888.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00299063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001192 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

Unit Protocol Duck is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2020. The official message board for Unit Protocol Duck is medium.com/@unitprotocol. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unit Protocol Duck is unit.xyz.

Buying and Selling Unit Protocol Duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community."

