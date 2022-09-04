Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.27).
Several research firms have issued reports on UTG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.74) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday.
Unite Group Stock Performance
LON UTG opened at GBX 1,072 ($12.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.82.
Unite Group Cuts Dividend
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
