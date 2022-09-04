United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

