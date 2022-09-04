Unitrade Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,399.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $926,768.76 and approximately $33,399.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

