UniWorld (UNW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,513.00

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $97,513.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniWorld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniWorld alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

UniWorld Coin Profile

UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official website is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.

UniWorld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniWorld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.