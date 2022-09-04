UnlimitedIP Market Cap Achieves $495,898.22 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $495,898.22 and approximately $550.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022170 BTC.

UIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

