Unlock Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $496,885.31 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132040 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022123 BTC.

About Unlock Protocol

Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

