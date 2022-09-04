Uno Re (UNO) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $196,804.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00590126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00267168 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016896 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Uno Re

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

