US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,117 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,180,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 182,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,987,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

