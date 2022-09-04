US Bancorp DE Sells 1,668 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after buying an additional 363,046 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 365,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 72,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NetEase by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after acquiring an additional 301,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NetEase Trading Up 0.4 %

NetEase Increases Dividend

NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

