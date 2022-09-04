USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.98

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.98 and traded as high as $31.43. USA Truck shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 52,605 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

USA Truck Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Truck

USA Truck Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in USA Truck by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in USA Truck by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Truck by 33.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in USA Truck by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

