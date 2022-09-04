USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.98

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.98 and traded as high as $31.43. USA Truck shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 52,605 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
USA Truck Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $283.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Truck (USAK)
