USDEX (USDEX) Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges

USDEX (USDEX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. USDEX has a market cap of $402,834.78 and $1.51 million worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDEX coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDEX has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022159 BTC.

USDEX Profile

USDEX is a coin.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.