USDJ Market Cap Reaches $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $1.08 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

