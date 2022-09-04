USDX [Kava] Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $106.44 million and $236,407.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004816 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00592683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00265945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.