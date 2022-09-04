USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $74,141.38 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00591430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00266200 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013762 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

