USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $74,141.38 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00591430 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00266200 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065052 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001832 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013762 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
