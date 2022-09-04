Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Utrust has a market capitalization of $56.52 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,805.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034778 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022217 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

