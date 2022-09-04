UTU Protocol Market Cap Achieves $420,866.10 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $420,866.10 and $398.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00132172 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035888 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022064 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
