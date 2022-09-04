VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

