VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
