Validity Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00008802 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $18,763.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001026 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About Validity
VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,658,785 coins and its circulating supply is 4,654,448 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.
Buying and Selling Validity
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars.
