Validity Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00008802 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $18,763.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001548 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,658,785 coins and its circulating supply is 4,654,448 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

