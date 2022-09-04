Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:VVV opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Valvoline has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,756,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Valvoline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 559.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

