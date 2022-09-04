Vanilla Network Market Cap Achieves $727,377.09 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $727,377.09 and approximately $22.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

