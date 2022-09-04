Vanilla Network Market Cap Achieves $727,377.09 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $727,377.09 and approximately $22.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.
Vanilla Network Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
