Vanilla Reaches One Day Volume of $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002527 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00095642 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032344 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021051 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00257842 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.